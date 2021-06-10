The Madras High Court Has Vowed To Strictly Enforce The Lockdown

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the police not enforcing strictly the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu to fight COVID-19. He said it appeared as if the lockdown had been lifted and it was 'party time' on the roads.

The Chief Justice raised the issue with Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram, saying it had been distressing to ascertain people walking around on the roadways as if nothing had happened, despite the very fact that the lockdown was still in place and only a few concessions had been made for the people's comfort.

The Chief Justice told the Advocate General that few relaxations were made for the people but however, it appears that it is party time. The general public must act in their best interests and people must instill a feeling of discipline in us, he remarked.

Mr. Shunmugasundaram remarked that earlier police officers were beating up people but now, stringent orders have been made not to beat people up and instead to simply inquire about their paperwork, e-passes, and other such items. They are now addressing things softly and politely.

According to the Chief Justice, police could use the public address system to raise public awareness and ask people not to remain on the highways or gather in public spaces unnecessarily.

As earlier Coimbatore had witnessed a massive surge in the covid cases the chief justice asked that the awareness and things should be done in Coimbatore and the surrounding districts in particular.

The Chief Justice added a word of caution, saying that his purpose was not to counsel the police on what to do or not do, but rather to emphasize the importance of implementing the current lockdown. The A-G also stated that he fully understands the court's emotions and that he would adequately advise the police authorities.