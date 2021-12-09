The Removal Of Transgender-Inclusive Manual From NCERT Website Saddened Madras High Court

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) booklet on gender non-conforming and transgender children was removed from the Madras High Court's official website, causing the Madras High Court much disappointment and pain.

Due to external pressure, the paper titled 'Inclusion of Transgender Children in School Education: Concerns and Roadmap' was taken down just hours after it was published.

The report was taken down from the site after the NCPCR (National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights) issued a warning to the NCERT about the manual after complaints were made about specific sections.

This Court is perplexed as to why such a hasty reply was required so soon after the content was posted on the website. No one can be allowed to arm-twist a State-run council into forcibly withdrawing a material that came out after a long study by a committee, and if someone truly had a grievance, it should have been addressed in a proper manner through proper consultation and meetings, and no one can be allowed to arm-twist a State-run council into forcibly withdrawing a material that came out after a long study by a committee According to Live Law, the court expressed its reservations about the incident in clear language.

In response to the requirements of transgender children and those with binary identities, Justice N Anand Venkatesh stated that sensitization must begin in the classroom and at home, and that without family support, children in the community will never be able to receive help elsewhere.

The court reasoned that the findings of an expert group could not be ignored because of opposition from a few individuals who still refuse to recognise the LGBTQIA+ community. On December 23, the judge ordered the NCERT to submit its report on the matter to the court.

According to sources, the court expressed its gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for amending the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service Rules to provide for disciplinary action against police employees who abuse LGBTQIA + community members and others who fight for their welfare.