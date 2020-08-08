Theni, Chengalpattu in TN see climb in cases, Chennai stays low

For the second day in succession, Chennai had less than 1000 cases with the actual tally touching 986 and the total cases across the State reaching 5883.

The total cases in the four districts of Chennai and its neighbouring ones like Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram were 1,08,124, 16,612,17, 411 and 11,422 respectively. Apart from these four districts, it was only in Madurai that the Coronavirus cases were in five digits – the tally standing at 11,898. 118 deaths were also reported on Friday.

A DMK MLA, I P Senthil Kumar representing Palani constituency was afflicted with the pandemic today as he tested positive after visiting Chennai to attend to the second memorial meeting of the late party chief, Karunanidhi. The reports were also indicating that the neighbouring region from where the MLA hails like Dindigul district was under the grip of the virus attack for some time now.

The Centre has also announced the list of 13 districts in which the cases are more than the national average. Despite Tamil Nadu being on the high-category of cases, it does not find mention in this list where 9 per cent of cases are existing and 14 per cent of total deaths in the country have taken place.