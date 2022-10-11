Three Boys In Tamil Nadu Drowned While Fishing in Pond

On Tuesday, police in Anthiyur stated that three boys had perished in a pond when they were fishing there. According to the police, three boys from the Thavittupalayam neighbourhood in Anthiyur, Sibinesan, 11, Raghavan, 10, and Nandha Kishore, 10, decided to go fishing on Monday night in a tiny pond close to their homes. The three boys were all fifth-grade students at the same institution.

They stayed away from home until 8 o'clock on Monday, at which point their parents reported them missing to the Anthiyur police station, who then began searching the neighbourhood. The Senkattuthottam pond was visited by police, fire, and rescue officials.

The rescue team discovered the three boys' bodies in the water body after searching there for 30 minutes. Police reported that the bodies were taken from the pond and taken there. They continued that a case of death by drowning was registered, and further investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, due to a heavy rain advisory, the Tirupathur district collector has declared a holiday for the district's schools and colleges today. The state's districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, and Salem are all predicted to see heavy rain.