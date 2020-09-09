TN cops accept BJP spokesperson's apology, case deferred to Sep 14

A case had come up for hearing in the last week of August at the Madras High Court against popular actor and BJP spokesperson S Ve Shekher.

The complainant, C Rajarathinam, had alleged that the former's comment on his channel had dishonoured the National Flag and had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

See story for more details

The government counsel in his response had said that the police department would not take up the case if Shekherapologises.

Accordingly, Shekher's apology as part of his anticipatory bail has been accepted by the police. The case would come up for hearing once again on September 14.

Shekher had been a popular comedian in Tamil cinema and has been seen in many films featuring top stars like Kamal Haasan.

He has been featured as a hero too in films released during the mid-1980s, which were received well as Shekher was popular as a theatre artist for his comedy acts.