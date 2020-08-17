TN Coronavirus cases show negligible dip, Chennai still grapples with the pandemic

With 5890 cases in all, there was a marginal dip of 60 cases (from the Sunday count of 5950) in the overall number which were registered on Monday. Similarly, Chennai accounted for 1185, just 11 lesser than 1196 of Sunday. The total Coronavirus cases of the State capital till date at 1,17, 839 hovered around the 30 per cent mark of the total cases which were aggregated at 3,43,945.

Despite the continuing spread of the pandemic, the e-pass system for entry into the State and also inter-district travel within Tamil Nadu was relaxed from today. The government now has agreed to provide passes for everyone who apply on the official portal with necessary details and identification via Aadhaar cards etc.

Other than Chennai, the most affected districts continued to be the ones identified over the past weeks like Coimbatore at 393 and Cuddalore at 389. The immediate neighbourhood of Chennai showed mixed figures with Tiruvallur clocking 308 cases, Chengalpattu with 224 and Kancheepuram with 174 cases.

The news bulletins on the celebrated singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam continued to have top of the mind attention of not just his fans but also celebrities who have worked with him closely over the years. This included the Superstar Rajinikanth to politicians and music directors who were praying for him to recover and return home at the earliest.