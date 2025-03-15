TN farmers to be sent to Japan, China, Vietnam for modern paddy cultivation training: Agriculture Minister

Chennai: In a move to boost paddy production and improve farming techniques, Tamil Nadu's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Saturday announced that the state government will send 100 progressive paddy farmers to Japan, China, and Vietnam.

These countries have successfully implemented advanced technologies to enhance paddy yield and productivity, he said, adding that the initiative aims to equip the state's farmers with the latest farming methodologies, which they can later implement in their fields.

A budget of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for the training tours, the Minister announced while presenting the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2025-26 in the Assembly.

Apart from the international training programmes, he introduced several new agricultural missions and initiatives focused on increasing the production of oilseeds, millets, and maize in the state.

To achieve self-sufficiency in oilseed production, the government will implement the Tamil Nadu Oilseed Mission at a cost of Rs 108.06 crore to boost the cultivation and yield of these crops across the state.

Recognising the importance of millets as climate-resilient and nutritious crops, the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission has been allocated Rs 55.44 crore to expand their cultivation and improve productivity.

A separate scheme has been introduced to enhance maize production, with a budget of Rs 40.27 crore.

The state will also implement the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme and under this, agricultural development efforts will be intensified in 2,338 village panchayats, with an allocation of Rs 269.50 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy will also be rolled out to encourage farmers to cultivate high-value timber trees such as sandalwood, red sanders, mahogany, and rosewood, by simplifying the procedures related to tree registration, felling, transportation, and marketing.

"Trees improve crop productivity by aiding in rainfall and enhancing soil health through biomass shedding. Encouraging agroforestry will not only promote environmental sustainability but also provide additional income to farmers," the minister stated.

Emphasising the critical role of high-quality seeds in agriculture, Panneerselvam announced that the Tamil Nadu State Seed Development Agency will distribute 39,500 metric tonnes of certified seeds of high-yielding paddy, millets, pulses, and oilseeds in 2025-26. A budget of Rs 250 crore has been allocated for this initiative. To further ensure a steady supply of high-quality seeds, the government will establish seven State Seed Processing Units with an investment of Rs 15.05 crore. Additionally, 7,000 metric tonnes of high-yielding seed varieties will be procured from other states and provided to farmers at subsidised rates. To expedite seed processing, 3,000 metric tonnes of seeds will be processed in units run by Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Furthermore, 1.73 lakh acres of seed farms will be registered for quality seed production, with a target of certifying 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of seeds this year. All seed-selling points in Tamil Nadu will be closely monitored, and stringent quality tests will be conducted to maintain high standards.

To mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, the government will implement an Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme. This program promotes the cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds, which require less water than paddy. The scheme, with an allocation of Rs 12.50 crore, will cover one lakh acres and benefit one lakh farmers. With these comprehensive agricultural initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to enhance productivity, ensure self-sufficiency in key crops, and support farmers in adopting modern, climate-resilient techniques.