TN: High security in Chennai ahead of R-Day celebrations

Chennai: With the country gearing up to celebrate Republic Day on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Police have significantly increased security across the city and its surrounding areas.

Key locations, including the Marina and the routes traversed by the Governor from Raj Bhavan to the Marina, as well as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s route from his residence on Chittaranjan Salai to the Marina, have been declared “Red Zones.”

The flying of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), drones, or any other aerial objects has been banned in Chennai on January 25 and 26, except for government-sanctioned arrangements.

The 76th Republic Day celebration is scheduled to take place near the Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai, Marina, Chennai.

As per standing orders, the police have already prohibited the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliding under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has also intensified patrolling in recent days. Security has been tightened in both coastal areas and mid-sea, following intelligence reports of possible smuggling of arms, drugs, and other contraband via the sea.

The marine police have been combing uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar and inspecting fishing boats operating in deep-sea and coastal areas.

Several police companies will be deployed for security arrangements in all district capitals of Tamil Nadu and in the state capital, Chennai, starting January 24.

Security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand event.

Recent confrontations between the Governor and the DMK government, with the Governor taking certain contentious positions on Tamil Nadu, have sparked concerns among intelligence agencies.

Inputs suggest that some ultra-Tamil movements may attempt to create disturbances during the celebrations. To address these potential threats, state and central intelligence agencies have advised enhanced security measures.

Sources said that proper arrangements will be in place to safeguard the Republic Day functions.