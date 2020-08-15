TN lady cop places duty above personal tragedy, conducts Independence Day function

Maheshwari, an Inspector working with the Tamil Nadu Armed Police at Tirunelveli in the southern part of the State placed the call of duty above everything else on the occasion of Independence Day. On Friday night, the cop's 83-year old father, Narayanasamy, passed away due to old age ailments.

Since there could not be a last-minute replacement for her and she was leading the parade during the Independence Day function scheduled to be held the following day, Maheshwari decided to continue with her role play. The teary-eyed police Inspector sought leave only after the Collector, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, the first lady collector of the district, completed the flag-hoisting event, reports Dinamalar.

Officials were appreciative of her utmost professional attitude. Incidentally, her husband Balamurugan is also a police official working with the city police department. With the police department under a shadow in the neighbouring Tuticorin district custodial deaths issue, it also showcases the abilities of the personnel to rise above personal impediments to keep the flag flying.