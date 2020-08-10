TN parents warming up to admitting wards in government schools

Slowly but surely, things are changing in Tamil Nadu education scene. While the country knows that it has opposed the three-language pattern and wanted to stick on to the existing two-language one, there are other connected issues too.

A longish analysis made in Dinamani daily took upon an interesting aspect of school admissions, which have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The report said that over 15,000 enquiries have been made by interested parents to seek admissions for their children in government schools. This is because a considerable number of them have turned 'smart', been producing good results at the Secondary and Higher Secondary level and are beneficiaries of corporate support also.

With private institutions emphasizing on online education and doing away with regular exams for the academic year, the government schools are still trying to salvage it by opening it in November or so.