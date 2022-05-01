TNSTC Crew Saved 69-Year-Old Man By Admitting To A Government Hospital

V Arumugasamy and K Esakki, bus drivers and conductors for the Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation received recognition recently for saving a passenger's life. The personnel stepped in and transported a 69-year-old passenger to the closest government hospital in the fast manner when he had chest trouble in the middle of the flight.



The accident happened on Wednesday while the bus was moving between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The couple has received accolades for their actions, and the older gentleman will be eternally grateful for their prompt intervention.



Sahul Hameed was the passenger in question, and he was travelling on the above-mentioned itinerary. He began to get chest issues around halfway through the journey. According to the news outlet, the event occurred near the village of Athiyoothu, according to a source. The other passengers decided to call 108 Ambulance on their own.

Hameed's condition, on the other hand, deteriorated as the minutes progressed. According to the source, since the ambulance had to travel from Tenkasi, which is about 20 kilometres from Athiyoothu, the driver, V Arumugasamy, and conductor, K Esakki alias Kuttisamy, proceeded to Alangulam Government Hospital, which is five kilometres from Athiyoothu.

The sudden decision of the driver and conductor worked out well. By transporting Sahul Hameed to a nearby government hospital, they save his life. He was delivered to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after the initial assessment. After admitting the patient to the hospital, V Arugamasamy notified the patient's relatives about the condition at this period.

The driver said that Hameed was a heart sufferer, according to the paperwork he had with him. Due to this event, the bus was delayed for around 50 minutes. The government hospital is not on the roadway, but rather inside the town. None of the passengers, on the other hand, objected to our choice to admit Hameed to the government hospital.