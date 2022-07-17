Town Planning Training Is Provided For Corporate Engineers

52 junior and assistant engineers were given town planning training by the Coimbatore corporation on Saturday. The city corporation and the Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies at Saibaba Colony worked together to put the event together.



The civic body had previously announced plans to use junior and assistant engineers to support the town planning department's efforts to locate and recover encroached open space reservation lands in the city and expedite building plan approvals. The town planning department was experiencing a staffing shortage.

M Prathap, commissioner of the municipal corporation, stated that the training programme would assist the engineers in increasing their capacity to operate in the town planning industry. Next Saturday, they will participate in another training session, reported The Times Of India.

The 2019 Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules will be thoroughly explained by experts, along with tips on how to carry them out in letter and spirit. Additionally, they will receive instruction in locating and recognising OSR lands.