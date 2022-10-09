Two Construction Workers Buried Alive At Construction Site In Tamil Nadu

As many as two construction workers were buried alive while working at a building construction site near Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after a section of the ground gave way under them. Four workers were cleaning the area while building activity was taking place, according to the police, in Maccharekorai on the outskirts. The building suddenly collapsed on them.



Two people were able to escape, but the other two were trapped beneath the ground. Fire and Rescue Service members reportedly arrived on the scene quickly and removed the dead, which were then taken to a government hospital for an autopsy.

Furthermore, along with other senior authorities, Nilgiris District Collector Amrith visited the location. In order to determine if the work was unlawful, an investigation has been ordered.