US Navy Ship Arrives At Tamil Nadu Shipyard For Repair

During the first visit by an American vessel to India, the US naval ship Charles Drew berthed at the Larsen & Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli in Chennai on Sunday for repairs and ancillary services.



According to the Defence Ministry, the visit gave "Make in India" a great boost and offered a new dimension to the growing Indo-US strategic alliance. This is the first time a US Navy ship has ever been repaired in India. L&T's Shipyard in Kattupalli had received a contract from the US Navy to do ship maintenance.



Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and other top defence ministry officials paid a visit to the shipyard to welcome the warship. Mr. Kumar called the US ship's arrival to carry out repairs a "red-letter day" for the Indian shipbuilding sector and the US-Indian defence alliance.

Ajay Kumar added that they are delighted to welcome the USNS Charles Drew to India as she prepares for her voyage. In order to strengthen the strategic alliance between India and the US, the Indian initiative also assumes significant importance. He remarked that deeper engagements will now enter a new phase.

A statement from the ministry explained that the occasion highlights Indian shipyards' competence in the international ship repair industry. Indian shipyards use cutting-edge platforms for maritime technology to provide comprehensive and affordable ship repair and maintenance services.