Vaccination Available For 24 Hours At 55 Government Hospitals In Tamilnadu

The project in Tamil Nadu led by the state government has started vaccination in 55 government hospitals for 24 hours. It was launched on Monday at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, a report published by The Indian Express.

The 24-hour vaccination centres, according to Subramanian, will allow travellers and working professionals to acquire their shots at any time. He went on to say that the health department is in negotiations with Apollo Hospital about supplying second dose Covaxin shots from batches acquired with Rs 5 lakh in CSR funding.

He said that they consider those who involve the second dose to be covered under it and also mentioned about the vaccine availablity. He said that while there is no shortage of Covishield, four lakh Covaxin doses are yet required.

The probable third wave of the coronavirus, expected by the experts needs more facilities to handle the situation and as per the needs improving infrastructure to deal the coronavirus, the Minister inaugurated a 15-bed paediatric Covid unit with ICU and an oxygen generator worth Rs 1.5 crore at the hospital.

The Chennai Corporation has issued notices to 231 private hospitals in the city for failing to update information on Covid-positive persons. According to a press statement, the civic body requested information from hospitals regarding people who came in with cough or fever symptoms, those who were discharged before the necessary 12-day quarantine period, and those who are on home quarantine.

However, on August 13, the Corporation Commissioner asked private hospital representatives to send details to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in. The 231 hospitals have also been accused with failing to maintain their facilities by applying disinfectant on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the corporation had vaccinated 1,409 senior persons over the age of 80 at their homes as of Monday. On Sunday, the administration announced plans to expand immunisation coverage and make it more easy for the elderly.