Vijay Announces Relief For Karur Stampede Victims

Actor-politician Vijay has announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh for the families of those who died and ₹2 lakh for those injured in the Karur stampede during his political rally. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people and left 56 others injured.

Calling it an “irreparable loss,” Vijay expressed his grief, saying he was deeply shaken by the tragedy and overwhelmed with sorrow. In addition to his announcement, the Tamil Nadu government declared ₹10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured. Chief Minister MK Stalin described it as an unprecedented tragedy in the state’s political history and ordered an inquiry commission led by a retired high court judge.

Police officials revealed that the rally, scheduled for 3 pm, was delayed as Vijay arrived around 7:30 pm. The prolonged wait, shortage of food and water, and an unexpectedly large turnout—nearly three times the anticipated 10,000—led to chaos. Crowds had started gathering as early as 11 am under the hot sun, further worsening the situation.

Authorities have assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.