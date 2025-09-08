Live
VIT Chennai hosts 13th annual convocation ceremony
Chennai: VIT Chennai celebrated its 13th annual convocation at the campus on Saturday with a grand ceremony that honored academic excellence and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to inclusive education. On this occasion, degrees were conferred to 6,581 undergraduate, postgraduate, and research scholars.
Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu, the chief guest, awarded medals and certificates to rank holders and PhD scholars.
He emphasised the transformative power of education and underscored the importance of universal access to education across all social strata, advocating for the integration of humanities and social sciences into technical curricula to foster a more empathetic and socially aware society.
Shelley Salehin, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai; Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT; VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Dr GV Selvam, Vice-Chancellor Dr VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice-Chancellors Dr T Thyagarajan (VIT Chennai) and Dr Partha Sharathi Mallick (VIT Vellore), and Registrar Dr T Jayabarathi and others attended the programme.