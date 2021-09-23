Woman Decapitated In Retaliation For The 2012 Murder Related To The Dalit Leader In Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, the police reported that a 59-year-old lady, Nirmala Deviwas murdered in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, as retaliation for the 2012 murder of Dalit leader Pasupathi Pandian, and her headless body was deposited in front of his house. She was brutally murdered in the Chettinayikanpatti neighborhood of Dindigul.



In January 2012, a bunch of menbroke into Pandian's home and killed him instantaneously. Despite the fact that the Dalit leader's murder was being investigated, five people were assassinated in retaliation, where Nirmala Devi has been charged with assisting the killers in finding a place to reside in Dindigul. T.S. Anbu, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, B. Vijayakumari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, and Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, V.R. Srinivasan are all camped out towards the scene, reported News18.

Shewas working on the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme in the morning while armed men ambushed her with matchets, swords, and other dangerous weapons, according to police. According to IGP Anbu, a manhunt is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Despite the fact that the murder case is being heard by a local court, at least five people have been killed in this connection on several times across Tamil Nadu. B. Vijayakumari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul, and V.R. Srinivasan, Superintendent of Police, Dindigul, inspected the crime scene. A motorbike believed to have been used in the murder has been found by police. Special squads have also been formed to track down the fugitives. As a precaution, police pickets have been placed at strategic locations. The case is currently being investigated by Thadikombu police.