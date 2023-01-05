Woman From Tamil Nadu Struck And Killed By Truck While Attempting To Avoid A Pothole

A 22-year-old woman was struck on Tuesday, January 3 and killed by a truck while attempting to avoid a pothole in Tamil Nadu, adding to the number of accidents brought on by chuckholes. Shobhana worked for a private company called Zoho; after her passing, Sridhar Vembu, the CEO, turned to Twitter to blame the state of the roadways for her accident.

The terrible occurrence occurred while the 22-year-old victim, an engineer with Zoho, was travelling to drop off her brother at school for his NEET coaching lesson. Both commuters fell off the two-wheeler as Shobana struggled to manoeuvre a perilous stretch of Maduravoyal's pothole-filled road.

She unfortunately died instantaneously when a truck carrying artificial sand travelling behind her was unable to stop in time, but miraculously, her brother survived. Her body was removed from the location by the Poonamallee police, who also transported it to Porur Government hospital for an autopsy. Mohan, the truck driver who ran from the site of the crash, was also taken into custody by police.