Woman In Chennai Murdered Her Drunk And Abusive Husband

A 37-year-old lady in Chennai was taken into custody on suspicion of killing her spouse. The accused is V Vinothini, while the victim is 40-year-old K Velmurugan of Mathialagan in Salaigrama.

Mathialagan's wife was a housekeeper, and he was a coolie at work. The regular drinker Velmurugan frequently argued with his wife while intoxicated.

Police official stated that on January 9, Vinothini reprimanded her husband for assaulting her while intoxicated. She got out a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed him after he continued to assault her.

Meanwwhile, he was brought to a public hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday.

The hospital staff had previously been told by Vinothini that her husband had stabbed himself. Vinothini took him to a hospital after trying to treat him at home but failing when the wounds became septic.