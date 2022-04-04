Woman Uses Safety Pin To Prick Molester In Chennai

A 28-year-old lady accused a passenger who allegedly harassed her while traveling on a government bus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She pricked the accused with safety pin. The woman claimed that the man slid his hands through the seat and inappropriately touched her. She also recorded the entire incident.

The incident took place on Friday when the woman and her mother were riding in a government bus from Chennai to Vellore when the event occurred.

Raghavan, 40 years old, a Krishnagiri resident, has been named as the suspect. The man allegedly also began abusing her as the passengers boarded the bus from Chennai's Koyembedu bus station.

Previously, the woman assumed he had touched her by accident, but after some time had passed, he slid his hands down and attempted to touch her in an inappropriate manner while pretending to sleep.

The woman then took out a safety pin, punctured his hand, and videotaped the whole thing in order to confront the criminal.

When she highlighted the issue, a few passengers appeared to disregard it, claiming that they were running late and even suggesting that she ask the accused to exit the bus.

But she refused and went to the cops, claiming that such crimes should not be publicised since it makes the criminals more daring. The offender was apprehended as police jumped into action.

The woman explained that he blamed and insulted me when she confronted him. That's why she came to a halt and took the certain initiative so that he would be apprehended.