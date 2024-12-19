120-Foot Asteroid 2024 XN1 to Safely Pass Earth on Christmas Eve: NASA

An asteroid named 2024 XN1, approximately 120 feet in size, is expected to make a close approach to Earth on December 24, just one day before Christmas. Despite its proximity, NASA and astronomers confirm there is no danger to Earth.

Asteroid 2024 XN1 is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO) and will pass at a safe distance of approximately 4,480,000 miles from Earth, which is more than 16 times the distance to the Moon. Traveling at a remarkable speed of 14,743 miles per hour, it will make its closest approach at 2:57 AM IST. Although categorized as a “near-miss,” experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

Near-Earth asteroids like 2024 XN1 are remnants of the early solar system, formed over 4.6 billion years ago. Their trajectories occasionally bring them close to Earth, making asteroid tracking a key aspect of planetary defense. Historical events, such as the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of dinosaurs, highlight the importance of monitoring these objects to protect Earth from potential hazards.

NASA employs state-of-the-art technology to track and study space rocks. Facilities such as the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) use advanced radar systems to determine the orbits of asteroids. Missions like OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 have provided valuable insights by collecting asteroid samples, enhancing our understanding of the solar system’s origins.

While asteroid 2024 XN1 poses no immediate threat, its flyby underscores the necessity of ongoing asteroid monitoring and planetary defense efforts. Constant vigilance ensures that scientists remain prepared to address potential risks posed by near-Earth objects in the future.