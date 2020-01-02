5 Most Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

The year 2019 was indeed a good year for the smartphone industry. For sure, the sales grew, more phones were launched and so on. But as reviewers, we expected to see some real innovation. And we don't see 2020 to be that different.

2019 did the base work for the future innovation of smartphones, and we are excited about the upcoming phones in 2020.

This is all we are looking forward to:

Google Pixel 4a





Because of the radar-based motion-sensing feature, Project Soli, Google didn't bring the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL to India. It will probably remove or deactivate it for the Pixel 4a if they bring here.



The leaks suggest Google Pixel 4a is going to be everything the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL had and then some. There should be a punch-hole selfie camera in the front. There's also the square camera module on the back along with a fingerprint scanner and the bright power button on the side.

The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL had the square camera module too, so we are expecting pretty much the same camera setup on the 4a, slight differences in how images are processed. Given the price cut, Google should reduce costs further.

iPhone 12





Apple killed it with the Apple iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. For the past few years, the company lost its camera supremacy over Android, but it came in control in 2019. The battery life also improved.



Except for the price, there were very few faults with the phones that Apple launched last year. We can't wait to see what else Apple adds to the iPhone 12. Apple may launch a few other phones, like a successor to the iPhone SE, and the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro alongside the new iteration of the iPhone SE. The latter will bring an affordable iPhone into the market.

As per the reports, Apple iPhone XR became one of Apple's best-selling products ever. If Apple follows this strategy in 2020, also, that will be something to look forward to.

Motorola Razr





Motorola is bringing back that first foldable iconic phone as the new foldable Razr. The new form factor indeed looks interesting.



Perhaps, the new Razr doesn't look as bulky as the other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X. It should be sleek, more comfortable in hand and, Motorola is confident enough to tell people it doesn't come with a million tips on how to use it.

Motorola has already pushed the launch date back to meet demands. A lot is riding on this smartphone, and we are quite excited.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2





This year Samsung screwed up with the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Sure, it sold enough units for the company to think its foldable offering did well enough for them to plan a Fold 2 for 2020.



Rumours suggest that the Fold 2 is going to come with an ultra-thin glass cover that will replace the plastic cover Samsung used on the Fold we saw this year. This should make the display flatter and with lesser wrinkles.

Samsung is also supposed to adopt a clamshell design, similar to the foldable Razr, which is going to be cheaper too.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10





The Mi Note 10 from Xiaomi is possibly going to be one of the most expensive phones from the company, that is priced around Rs 47,000. It is going to come with a Penta-camera setup, consisting of a primary 108 MP camera, a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto sensor, a secondary 5 MP telephoto sensor, and finally a 2 MP macro camera.



Xiaomi is going to be the first to get a 108MP sensor on the back because the smartphone is supposed to launch in January. The Mi Note 10 should have a 5,260mAh battery, 30W fast charging support and more.