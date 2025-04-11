Adobe Unveils AI Agents to Simplify Editing in Photoshop and Premiere Pro

Adobe is taking creative productivity to the next level with the development of AI agents designed to assist users in Photoshop and Premiere Pro. According to a blog post shared today by Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s CTO of digital media, these AI-driven assistants are being built to suggest edits and perform them—turning basic ideas into finished work with minimal effort.

Adobe’s AI assistant, a “creative agent, " will appear in a new floating Actions panel in Photoshop. This tool will analyze the image and offer intelligent, context-aware suggestions. For example, it might recommend removing people from the background or enhancing depth by blurring areas behind the subject. “All you need to do is click the suggestion, and it will be carried out automatically.”

Traditionally, Photoshop users have had to rely on manual, often tedious techniques like masking and layering to edit specific portions of an image. While Adobe has already introduced features such as Distraction Removal and generative fill, the new agent adds another layer of convenience by guiding users through edits step by step.

Adobe envisions a future where you can simply use natural language to instruct the agent. “Photoshop users will be able to prompt agents with natural language,” which simplifies the learning process. You can either let the agent carry out the task or manually refine the layers yourself. In one demo, a user asked the agent to clean up an image and add a text box behind a person. The agent then detailed each step: removing background people, auto-brightening the image, deleting distractions, and organizing all layers accordingly.

In Premiere Pro, the AI agent will build on the Media Intelligence feature introduced last week. This tool analyzes videos based on objects and composition, helping users quickly locate key footage. Adobe’s future plan includes allowing users to prompt the agent to assemble rough video edits automatically.

The first look at this AI agent technology, starting with Photoshop, will be unveiled at Adobe Max in London on April 24th. This marks a major shift in how creatives interact with Adobe’s tools—through intuitive, AI-powered collaboration.