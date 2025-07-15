Anthropic Introduces Comprehensive Directory for Claude Connector Tools

Connectors enable Claude AI models connect to external data sources through local desktop applications as well as remote services. Connectors for remote apps and services are accessible to customers on Claude Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans. Anthropic Claude directory to local desktop apps are accessible to everyone, not just those who are on free plans.

Anthropic’s Claude AI is designed to have “all the Claude connectors tools, connectors, data, and context as you do,” the company’s blog post stated. This is more than an AI assistant, it’s an informed AI collaborator that can provide more accurate responses and interface with your own apps directly.

Toolkits as well as the Claude AI connectors utilize the open-source software of the company Model Context Protocol (MCP).

New integrations have also arrived for tools such as Notion, Canva, Figma, Socket and Prisma. Anthropic also shared an illustration of how the new feature functions.

"You could have the opportunity to ask Claude"to "write release notes for the latest features" and then receive a great template. Through connecting Claude to tools such as Linear or Linear, you can request Claude to "write release notes for the latest sprint with Linear" which will pull the real Linear tickets and produces professional release notes, ready for publication," the company said.

Visit claude.ai/directory to see the growing selection of Anthropic new tools directory. Click “Connect” to log in, or “Install” for a desktop extension.

This month, Claude integration tools Opus its most popular large-scale language model. Its AI has been recognized as one of the most effective Claude Integration tools for programming, and consistently tops benchmarks across a variety of categories. Claude Sonnet 4 was also released together with Claude 4 Opus, both with the expanded thought (reasoning) capabilities.

