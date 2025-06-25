IBM and The Hindu launch 'AI@Work' to accelerate enterprise

In a significant push toward digital transformation, The Hindu Group, in collaboration with IBM, has launched AI@Work – Shaping the Future of Business with AI, a year-long initiative designed to spotlight the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping Indian industries.

The initiative positions AI not as an emerging technology but as a core enabler of innovation, efficiency, and sectoral reinvention. Focusing on Manufacturing and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), AI@Work will present real-world examples of AI-driven change and explore the transition from “+AI” – where AI is added to legacy systems – to “AI+”, where AI is embedded into the heart of business processes.

“Data is your most powerful asset, but only when harnessed effectively,” said Tuhina Pandey, Director – APAC Communications & CMO, India and South Asia, IBM. “With 99% of enterprise data untouched by AI, there’s a massive opportunity for Indian businesses to unlock value, especially through unstructured data. Our partnership with The Hindu aims to turn this untapped potential into real-world progress.”

A key highlight of the campaign is the use of IBM’s advanced AI and data platform, WatsonX, which has already been deployed internally at IBM to improve efficiency and redirect cost savings into innovation. As “Client Zero,” IBM not only advocates for but actively demonstrates responsible, scalable AI adoption.

AI@Work will roll out through a dynamic content series comprising expert roundtables, panel discussions, and sector-specific company profiles. The initiative will delve deep into how AI is influencing decision-making, transforming workflows, and reshaping leadership approaches across enterprises.

The campaign will culminate in a comprehensive e-book featuring actionable insights, strategic frameworks, and sector-specific roadmaps for Indian enterprises looking to scale AI adoption responsibly.

Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, emphasized, “This initiative uniquely merges The Hindu’s editorial integrity with IBM’s technological leadership. It will foster industry-centric dialogue on AI’s role in shaping India’s business and social landscape.”