Airtel Launches OTT Entertainment Packs for Prepaid Users Starting at ₹279

Airtel has announced a fresh set of OTT entertainment packs exclusively for its prepaid users in India. This marks the telecom giant’s first major push to offer bundled OTT content, giving users access to over 25 streaming platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, JioCinema (formerly Hotstar), SonyLiv, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Starting at just ₹279 per month, these new Airtel prepaid entertainment plans provide a budget-friendly way for users to enjoy premium content across genres and languages. The company is positioning these packs as a one-stop entertainment solution, combining high-speed connectivity with a wide range of content offerings.

Breakdown of Airtel OTT Packs:

Direct Subscription Pack (₹279 for 1 month): Offers access to Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioCinema, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Offers access to Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioCinema, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Prepaid Content-Only Pack (₹279): Includes the same OTT platforms as above, plus 1GB of data for the month.

Includes the same OTT platforms as above, plus 1GB of data for the month. Prepaid Data Bundles (28-Day Validity): Provides unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and access to the same OTT platforms.

Provides unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and access to the same OTT platforms. Prepaid Data Bundles (84-Day Validity): Offers the same benefits with an extended validity of 84 days.

All these plans are available through the Airtel Xstream Play app and support streaming content in over 16 languages, covering a broad spectrum of genres—from international and Bollywood blockbusters to regional hits.

Airtel stated, “With benefits worth ₹750 bundled in, Airtel is now the only telecom provider offering such a wide bouquet of OTT content under one plan.” This move not only strengthens Airtel’s digital offerings but also enhances customer value with affordable, high-quality entertainment options.

With the growing demand for streaming content in India, these new Airtel OTT packs are expected to attract a wider audience seeking both connectivity and diverse entertainment under one roof.