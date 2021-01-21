Airtel offers Wynk Premium subscription with new prepaid packs

Airtel has launched two new prepaid add-on packages that come with the Wynk Premium subscription. Prepaid Airtel users can now choose between the ₹ 78 and ₹ 248 add-on packages.

The new Airtel add-on packs can be used with an existing recharge plan. The additional package will last until the validity of your recharge plan. Airtel's $ 78 prepaid plan comes with 5GB of data and a one-month Wynk Premium subscription. Once the allocated data expires, Airtel will charge 50 paise per MB for using mobile data.

The Airtel $ 248 Add-on Bundle comes with 25GB of data and a one-year Wynk Premium subscription. Airtel will charge 50 paise per MB for this additional package once the 25GB data is used. Similarly, with all other packages, the new ones will also be as valid as your active recharge plan. The new Airtel recharge plans were first detected by OnlyTech and are now available in the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel also has other add-on packages for more data. There is one priced at ₹ 98 with 12GB of data and ₹ 251 with 50GB data. Both add-on packages work with the validity of the recharge plan, but only offer data. Airtel's new recharge packs can be beneficial for those who wish to subscribe to Wynk Premium. For more benefits, Airtel users can opt for the ₹ 131 add-on package that has 30 days of Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

The Airtel Wynk Premium subscription can also be purchased separately from the Airtel Thanks app. It is priced at ₹ 49 per month and ₹ 399 per year.