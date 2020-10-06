Amazon announces its Great Indian Festival from Oct 17

New Delhi: Amazon India on Tuesday announced its Great Indian Festival (GIF) from October 17, a day after Flipkart will kick off its 'Big Billion Days' sale. Amazon Prime members will get early access starting October 16.

More than 6.5 lakh sellers will offer crores of products on Amazon.in and customers can shop from over 4 crore products from small and medium businesses (SMBs) and products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities, Amazon.in said in a statement.

The customers can save more with 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards, exchange offers, and win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 10,000 on Amazon Pay.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said.

The customers can look forward to over 900 new product launches from top brands.

"For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them".

Over one lakh local shops and kiranas have been enabled by Amazon to serve customers during the festive season.

The customers can now use voice to quickly narrow their search for products, top deals, including Alexa-exclusive deals, Amazon.in said.

Indians can shop in one of the six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"The MSME buyers can save big on their business purchases with bulk discounts and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business," the company announced.