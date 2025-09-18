Live
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Up to 75% off on Laptops, Tablets & Audio Devices; Top Deals on Apple, HP, Sony, ASUS and more
Highlights
- Prime members get 24-hour early access on 22nd September; Avail 10% Instant discount On SBI bank debit/credit card and credit card EMI transactions
- Amazon Pay Benefits: Unlimited 5% cashback for Prime members via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and plus unlimited cashback across 15+ categories with Rewards Gold programme
The Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, starting September 23, 2025, offers exciting deals across an extensive range of laptops, tablets, headphones and audio devices. The sale starts 24 hours early for Prime members. Customers can select from gaming laptops, business notebooks, premium tablets, wireless earbuds, and professional audio equipment that enhances their lifestyle. Get exciting deals with bank discounts, delivering comprehensive savings across multiple electronics categories and more, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Some standout deals include:
- HP 15, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS: This laptop offers picture perfect precision with features such as micro edge bezels, 250 nits brightness, anti-glare screen and more. Get this for INR 58,990
- HP Smartchoice Victus laptop: Equipped with Intel Core i7 -13620H Intel Turbo Boost Technology, this laptop is the perfect buy for gamers seeking powerful performance. It also comes with 15.6” diagonal, FHD, 144Hz display and more. Get this for INR 99,990
- ASUS TUF A16 Ryzen 7 4050: Experience immersive visuals with ASUS TUF A16 laptop. It comes with 56Whrs battery, fast charging technology, 144hZ refresh rate, 300 nits brightness and more. Get this for INR 87,990
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice]: Experience powerful performance with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice]. This product comes with features such as 10.9” display, 90Hz refresh rate, 8000 mAh battery and S Pen. Get this for INR 26,999
- Redmi Pad 2: Get crystal-clear visuals with Redmi Pad 2. It features such 2.5K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness and more. Get this for INR 13,999
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: It’s time to upgrade your gear with Samsung Galaxy Watch6 classic. It features a timeless design and features 1.3/1.5 inch Super AMOLED, sapphire crystal glass and 425 mAh battery. Get this for INR 15,999
- Boat Airdopes plus 311: With up to 50 hours playback and dual mics with ENx technology, these earbuds are one of the best buys for customers this festive season. Get this for INR 895
- Noise Buds N1 earbuds: These earbuds come with up to 40 hours of playtime, quad mic with ENC, instacharge and much more. Get this for INR 799
- boAt Airdopes 121 Pro Plus earbuds: Dive into a wholesome audio experience with boAt Airdopes 121 Pro Plus earbuds. It comes equipped with features such as BEAST mode, Insta Wake N’ Pair and offers up to 100 hours of playback time. Get this for INR 1,099
- boAt 2025 Launch Aavante Prime 5.1 5050D soundbar: Light up your parties this festive season with this new soundbar. It features the 500W boAt signature sound, cinematic Dolby Audio, 4 EQ modes and more. Get this for INR 11,999
- Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera: Elevate your photography gear with this Sony camera. It features a 33MP full frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and allows 4K 60P recording. Get this for INR 196,990
- Apple Pencil Pro: This product features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity. Additionally it is compatible with iPad Pro 13″ (M4), iPad Pro 11″ (M4), iPad Air 13″ (M2) and iPad Air 11″ (M2). Get this for INR 10,399
To check out more offers and products, click here.
