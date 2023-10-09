Amazon Great Indian Festival: Apple offers a huge discount on MacBook Air M1

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, and shoppers can get huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more. One fantastic deal included during the Amazon sale is the Apple MacBook Air M1. What makes the M1 MacBook Air special? Apple Silicon chips have changed how MacBooks are supposed to work, offering enormous processing power and excellent battery life. Now, you don't need to be constantly connected during graphics-intensive tasks.



MacBooks are considered premium devices and come with a high price tag. However, it is offered at a huge discount on Amazon. The e-commerce giant calls it the "biggest deal of the year", and as part of it, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for less than Rs. 63000, including all offers. So, if you plan to buy one for yourself, check out the offer details below.



Amazon Great Indian Festival: MacBook Air M1 Discount



Amazon has massively slashed the price of the Apple MacBook Air, and it can be yours for a bargain price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant usually sells for Rs. 99900. However, Amazon has a fantastic offer during the Great Indian Festival, where its price dropped to just Rs. 69990! That gives you a direct Rs. 15410 discount on the MacBook Air M1.

Customers can also get up to Rs. 3500 off as an exchange bonus if they exchange their old device. Please note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old laptop.



Amazon Great Indian Festival: MacBook Air M1 Bank Offers



Lastly, you can avail yourself of huge discounts through bank offers. Amazon offers several bank offers on the M1 MacBook Air. Buyers can get up to Rs. 3500 off on the device with bank offers, bringing its price down to just Rs. 62990! The deals are also valid on other MacBook variants, so head over to Amazon to check out all the deals and grab them as soon as possible.