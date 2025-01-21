Live
Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Top Gadget Deals Live from January 20-27, 2025
- Discover top deals on consumer electronics from popular brands such as HP, JBL, Lenovo, Sony and more
- Get up to 10% instant discount on Axis and HDFC bank credit cards
Upgrade your gadget game this month as Amazon.in is back with its Mega Electronics Days. During the event, every tech enthusiast can find their favourite gadgets from top brands such as HP, JBL, Lenovo and Xiaomi. Additionally, avail up to 80% off on laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, and more. Hurry up and avail these exciting deals until 27th January 2025.
Garmin Forerunner 165 smartwatch: With over 25 built-in activity profiles and up to 11 days of battery life, this smartwatch is one of the best buys for customers looking for a combination of style and efficiency. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 25,490
- HP 15 13th Gen i5 laptop: Experience lightning-fast performance with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for effortless computing. Enjoy stunning visuals with 15.6” FHD display that delivers crystal-clear images for work, entertainment, and everything in between. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 55,990
- JBL Wave Beam 2 earbuds: These earbuds come with features such as dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, 40 hours of playtime and more that allow one to have a wholesome audio experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 3,999
- Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop: Equipped with 12th Gen Intel core i5 processor and RTX 3050, this laptop is one of the best buys for customers. It also comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6” FHD IPS technology and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 67,990
- Noise Diva smartwatch: This smartwatch sports features such as 1.1” AMOLED display, 4-day long battery life, bluetooth calling and more. Additionally, it comes with a glossy metallic finish that adds a touch of style to your look. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 3,499
- Razer Edge Gaming Tablet and Kishi V2 Pro Controller: Dive into an unmatched gaming experience with Razer Edge Gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller. It comes equipped with Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, 6.8 inch 144Hz AMOLED display and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 41,536
- Samsung Tab S9 FE: ‘Circle it, find it. Just like that’ with the Samsung Tab S9 FE, featuring an S Pen. It offers features such as a high resolution 10.9” display, 90Hz refresh rate, dual speakers by AKG and 8000mAh battery. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 28,999
- Sony WH1000XM5: These headphones come with a magnificent sound, engineered to provide perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1. Additionally, it provides up to 40-hour battery life for continuous music playtime, crystal clear hands-free calling, touch control and adaptive sound control. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 25,990
- Sony Alpha ZV-E10L camera: ‘Capture more of your world’ with Sony Alpha ZV-E10L camera. It comes with Exmor CMOS Sensor, soft skin effect, image stabilisation and more that helps one capture moments in detail. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 61,490
- Xiaomi Pad 7: With features such as Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile platform, call sync, AI writing, focus keyword and pen, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is one of the best buys for customers. It also comes with 68 billion+ colours, 800 nits brightness, 144Hz refresh rate and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 26,999
Discover more offers on gadgets here
Exciting offers from leading partner banks
Get up to 10% instant discount on Axis and HDFC bank credit cards
Bumper rewards with Amazon Pay
Customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card get unlimited 5% (Prime customers) and 3% (non-prime members) cashback along with exciting rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Visit Amazon Pay to find out more
Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.