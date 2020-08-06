Amazon Prime Day 2020: Grab the Best Smartphones Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 began in India. This two-day sale has offers and discounts on products across all categories. During the sale, Amazon India is offering a 10% instant discount to HDFC Bank customers.

Hans has already shared the top deals you can get grab during Amazon Prime Day sale (Links Amazon Prime Day sale to https://www.thehansindia.com/tech/amazon-prime-day-sale-2020-oneplus-8-iphone-11-mi-10-and-others-to-get-discounts-635178).

Here we shared about the list of smartphones, headphones and other gadgets on which it will give discounts and bank offers on Prime Day. These smartphones were recently launched in India and are now on sale on Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Galaxy M31s will be sold at Rs 19,499 for the basic 6GB+128GB storage variant and Rs 21,499 for 8GB+128GB version. On Amazon India's official website it will be sold for the first time during the Prime Day sale, which is supposed to start from August 6 to August 7, 2020.

Honor 9A

Honor 9A was launched in India earlier this week. It comes with a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek's MT6762R chipset and 64GB of storage. The smartphone has triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Honor 9A also comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in only one variant priced at Rs9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi's new budget phone Redmi 9 Prime priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It brings 128GB storage for Rs 11,999. Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, and a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is power-packed with 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging speed.

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tecno's latest smartphone is up on sale today. Its cost is Rs7,999, and it comes with a large 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. Tecno Spark 6 Air also has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.