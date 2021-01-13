Amazon Prime Video launches mobile only video plan at Rs 89 

Bengaluru: Accelerating its efforts to increase access to high-quality entertainment for every Indian, Amazon on Wednesday introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition – a mobile-only plan at an amazing introductory price of `89. India becomes the first Amazon Prime country in the world to offer customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan. Powered by affordable data, the ubiquitous smartphone has become the country's preferred screen for entertainment. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India. Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled prepaid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After the 30 day-free trial, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through prepaid recharges starting at an introductory offer of `89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a `299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Customers who want to get the complete Prime Video experience including multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD in addition to having access to other Prime benefits including ad-free music with Prime Music and free fast shipping on Amazon.in, will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at `131 or recharge with a `349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along unlimited calling, data access of 2 GB per day.

Talking about the launch, Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said: "India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content."

The recharges will be available on the Airtel Thanks app or at over a million recharge points across the country. These offerings provide unlimited access to Prime Video's entire entertainment content library and empowers the customer with even more choices and options to access Prime Video.

Speaking on the collaboration with Airtel, Sameer Batra, Director, Mobile Business Development, Amazon "We are delighted to have Airtel as our first roll-out partner for Prime Video Mobile Edition. This collaboration marks the deepening of the strategic association between Amazon and Airtel. Smartphones powered by pre-paid connections and affordable data are ubiquitous to a large base of Indian customers – Mobile Edition will make Prime Video synonymous to quality entertainment for this large customer group. We look forward to expanding the reach of our service to the entire pre-paid customer base in India."

Prime Video plans

♦ Rs 89 recharge: Prime Video Mobile Edition for 28 days and 6GB data

♦ Rs 299 pre-paid bundle: Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB per day, for 28 days

♦ Rs 131 recharge: Amazon Prime membership for 30 days with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping and unlimited ad-free music

♦ Rs 349 pre-paid bundle: Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping and unlimited ad-free music along with unlimited calling and 2GB per day for 28 days