Amazon Prime Video to Expand Ads in 2025, Including Interactive Features

Amazon is set to introduce more ads on Prime Video in 2025, after observing that viewers aren’t as put off by ads as expected. Over the past eight months, Amazon has been testing light ad placements, and the response has been surprisingly positive—people are continuing to watch their favourite shows without much fuss. Encouraged by this, Amazon plans to increase the ad load while enhancing the ad experience.



Why Amazon is Increasing Ads?

The move to add more ads is driven by Amazon’s desire to boost revenue and compete with other streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Max, who have already embraced ad-supported models. However, Amazon aims to go beyond just conventional ads. Their plan includes interactive, shoppable ads that will allow viewers to engage with what they see. For example, you could click your remote during an ad and add a featured item directly to your Amazon cart, making ads more interactive and tempting.

Will Viewers Accept More Ads?

Interestingly, Amazon hasn’t seen a mass departure of viewers since ads first appeared on Prime Video. The current ad load is light, similar to a few commercial breaks without being too intrusive. Amazon also offers an ad-free viewing option for those willing to pay extra, but the majority of users have chosen to stick with ads, suggesting they may not be as unwelcome as once feared.

What to Expect?

Amazon plans to gradually increase the number of ads on Prime Video, with the most noticeable changes happening in 2025. This timing is part of a broader strategy to grow its advertising platform and attract more advertisers. The upcoming changes were discussed during Amazon’s "upfront" event in London, where the company revealed its advertising plans for the next year. The expansion of ads, including the introduction of interactive features, aims to bring a fresh approach to the streaming ad experience, benefiting both viewers and advertisers while allowing Amazon to capitalize on its massive platform.