Android 17 Beta 3 arrives with smarter screen recording and deeper customization

Google has begun rolling out Android 17 Beta 3 to eligible Pixel devices, introducing a mix of user-facing enhancements and developer-focused upgrades. The latest beta build reflects Google’s continued push toward better customization, improved usability, and more refined system controls.

One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned screen recording toolbar. With this update, users can now choose whether to record a specific app or capture the entire screen, offering greater flexibility for tutorials, demos, and content creation. This small but meaningful tweak makes screen recording far more practical for everyday use.

Another key addition is expanded support for “Bubbles.” Previously associated mainly with messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, the feature is now available to a wider range of applications. Bubbles act as floating, picture-in-picture style windows, allowing users to multitask more efficiently without constantly switching between apps.

Customization also gets a boost with the ability to hide app labels on the home screen. This option, accessible through system customization settings and the wallpaper picker, enables a cleaner, more minimal look for users who prefer icon-only layouts.

The update also improves the photo picker experience. Users can now adjust the grid aspect ratio, switching from the default square format to a 9:16 portrait view. This change better aligns with modern smartphone displays and enhances visual consistency across apps.

On the imaging front, Android 17 Beta 3 introduces support for RAW14 image capture, enabling professional-grade camera apps to take 14-bit RAW photos. Additionally, device manufacturers can now define their own camera extensions, such as “Super Resolution” or AI-powered enhancements, opening the door for more advanced photography features.

Accessibility and audio improvements are another highlight. A new Bluetooth LE audio category allows the system to recognize hearing aids separately from standard headsets. Users can also route system sounds—like notifications and alarms—independently between hearing aids and device speakers, giving them finer control over audio output.

Google has also upgraded its audio capabilities with an extended HE-AAC software encoder. This promises better sound quality even in low-bandwidth conditions, along with improved volume consistency through loudness metadata support.

For users working with external displays, widgets now scale more effectively across different pixel densities. Meanwhile, desktop mode gets an upgrade with interactive Picture-in-Picture (iPiP), allowing apps to remain pinned, interactive, and always on top.

Security hasn’t been overlooked either. The “Show passwords” feature is now split into separate behaviors for touch input and physical keyboards, improving privacy without sacrificing usability.

Android 17 Beta 3 is available on a wide range of Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 series through to newer models like Pixel 10. Users can install the update by enrolling in the Android Beta Program via Google’s official website or by manually sideloading the build.

As the beta phase progresses, this release signals that Android 17 is steadily moving toward a more polished and feature-rich final version.