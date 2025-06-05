Live
- CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan launch one crore plantation in a day programme
- Sanjay Jha-led delegation briefs EAM Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor outreach
- Tourists airlifted after landslide, Sikkim remains open for travel: CM Tamang
- Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza & Sophie Choudry Lead the Way: Bollywood Celebs Advocating Sustainability This World Environment Day
- Hyundai Motor India Limited launches ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi
- Best AI App Builders of 2025: Why Appy Pie Stands Above the Rest
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant
- Kinetic Green Appoints Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President – 2-Wheeler Business; Strengthens Leadership to Drive Next Phase Growth
- HCLTech and UiPath partner to accelerate agentic automation for global enterprises
- Apollo Micro Systems Successfully Completes Preferential Allotment; Significant Participation by Promoter Group, LIC Mutual Fund, and Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
Appeals Court Upholds Order Forcing Apple to Permit External Links in App Store
Apple must keep allowing external web links and payments in the App Store as a court denies its emergency appeal.
Apple has suffered a major legal setback in its ongoing battle over App Store practices. A U.S. appeals court has denied the tech giant’s emergency request to halt a judge’s ruling that forces Apple to permit external links and alternative payment methods within apps distributed through its App Store.
The order, originally issued in April, demands that Apple not only allow developers to direct users to external websites for purchases but also prevents the company from limiting how those links are presented. Developers can now bypass Apple’s commission-heavy in-app purchase system and retain full revenue from web-based transactions.
Apple had appealed the ruling and asked for a temporary stay while the case proceeded through the courts. However, the appeals court declined, stating it was “not persuaded” by Apple’s arguments. The decision factored in Apple’s likelihood of winning the appeal, potential harm to Apple, consequences for other parties, and broader public interest.
The ruling stems from the long-running legal battle with Epic Games, which began in 2020. Though Epic’s initial victory was narrow—gaining the right to inform users about better pricing outside the App Store—the judge ruled in April that Apple had not complied in good faith. That prompted a more specific mandate requiring Apple to open up the App Store further.
Since the court’s directive, major developers like Spotify and Amazon’s Kindle app have added in-app links for external purchases. Fortnite, Epic’s blockbuster game, has also returned to iOS with a dual-payment system, letting users choose between Apple’s traditional payment option and Epic’s own. According to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, about 60% of transactions still go through Apple, but a significant portion now uses Epic’s system.
Apple expressed disappointment over the appeals court’s decision. “We are disappointed with the decision not to stay the district court’s order,” said Apple spokesperson Olivia Dalton. “We’ll continue to argue our case during the appeals process. Our goal remains to offer a secure and trusted App Store while creating opportunity for developers.”
As Apple continues to fight the ruling, the decision marks a meaningful shift in the mobile app economy—signaling a new era of platform accountability and developer empowerment.