Appeals Court Upholds Order Forcing Apple to Permit External Links in App Store

Apple has suffered a major legal setback in its ongoing battle over App Store practices. A U.S. appeals court has denied the tech giant’s emergency request to halt a judge’s ruling that forces Apple to permit external links and alternative payment methods within apps distributed through its App Store.

The order, originally issued in April, demands that Apple not only allow developers to direct users to external websites for purchases but also prevents the company from limiting how those links are presented. Developers can now bypass Apple’s commission-heavy in-app purchase system and retain full revenue from web-based transactions.

Apple had appealed the ruling and asked for a temporary stay while the case proceeded through the courts. However, the appeals court declined, stating it was “not persuaded” by Apple’s arguments. The decision factored in Apple’s likelihood of winning the appeal, potential harm to Apple, consequences for other parties, and broader public interest.

The ruling stems from the long-running legal battle with Epic Games, which began in 2020. Though Epic’s initial victory was narrow—gaining the right to inform users about better pricing outside the App Store—the judge ruled in April that Apple had not complied in good faith. That prompted a more specific mandate requiring Apple to open up the App Store further.

Since the court’s directive, major developers like Spotify and Amazon’s Kindle app have added in-app links for external purchases. Fortnite, Epic’s blockbuster game, has also returned to iOS with a dual-payment system, letting users choose between Apple’s traditional payment option and Epic’s own. According to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, about 60% of transactions still go through Apple, but a significant portion now uses Epic’s system.

Apple expressed disappointment over the appeals court’s decision. “We are disappointed with the decision not to stay the district court’s order,” said Apple spokesperson Olivia Dalton. “We’ll continue to argue our case during the appeals process. Our goal remains to offer a secure and trusted App Store while creating opportunity for developers.”

As Apple continues to fight the ruling, the decision marks a meaningful shift in the mobile app economy—signaling a new era of platform accountability and developer empowerment.