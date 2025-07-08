Apple Adds More Frost to Liquid Glass UI in iOS 26 Beta 3

Apple’s evolving design philosophy takes another turn in the third developer beta of iOS 26, as the company further refines its new Liquid Glass interface. The update introduces a more frosted appearance, toning down the previously high level of transparency in navigation bars, buttons, and tabs.

The Liquid Glass aesthetic first revealed at WWDC, brought a glossy, glass-like effect to iOS. However, early feedback suggested that the sleek design was too transparent, making key UI elements—such as Control Centre icons—hard to read. In response, Apple began dialling it back. With beta 3, those glossy layers are now even more subdued, leaning toward a more solid, less translucent finish.

While the change may boost clarity and usability, not everyone is pleased. “iOS 26 beta 3 completely nerfs Liquid Glass,” posted AppleTrack developer Sam Kohl on X. “It looks so much cheaper now and feels like Apple is backtracking on their original vision.” Other testers echoed similar sentiments, calling the latest design a “step backwards” and urging Apple to “stop ruining” the Liquid Glass appeal.

Interestingly, transparency levels still vary slightly across apps, suggesting the system is not entirely uniform yet. Since this is a developer beta, further refinements are expected before the public rollout of iOS 26 in September.

Apple appears to be navigating the fine line between artistic design and practical functionality, though, for now, the frosty look has left the community divided.