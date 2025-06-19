Apple Could Launch Foldable iPhone by 2026 – Reports Suggest

Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, with production plans underway. The tech-giant may release the device as early as 2026, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities.

Samsung to Supply Foldable Screens

Apple has not confirmed the news yet, but reports say that Samsung Display will supply the foldable screens. Samsung is already one of Apple’s long-time component partners. Other parts of the phone, such as the hinge system, are still being worked on.

Apple Waiting for Right Time to Enter Market

Apple is known for joining new product categories only when the technology is mature. This helps the company avoid problems that early versions often face. For example, Samsung’s first foldable phones had issues with screen durability and design flaws like visible creases.

Premium Product Expected

The foldable iPhone is likely to be a high-end device. Apple usually places its new products in the premium range. The company might also use advanced screen technology to reduce common foldable issues like screen lines and creases.

Foldable Market Still Small – But Growing

Foldable phones made up just 1.5% of global smartphone sales last year. Growth is slow, at about 3% each year. But younger consumers are showing strong interest. In a recent survey, 83% of people aged 18–29 in the US said they were interested in foldable devices.

Apple Could Benefit Long Term

Experts believe the foldable phone market could reach over 45 million units by 2028. Apple, which earned more than $200 billion from iPhone sales in 2024 alone, may gain even more by tapping into this niche segment.

Apple and Samsung – Rivals Who Still Work Together

Although Apple and Samsung compete in the smartphone market, they often work together on hardware. Reports say Samsung might produce up to 8 million foldable displays for Apple. This kind of collaboration may speed up innovation, offering better technology for consumers.