Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Apple Could Launch Foldable iPhone by 2026 – Reports Suggest
Apple is reportedly developing its first foldable iPhone, with a possible launch in 2026. Samsung Display is set to provide the screen as Apple enters the foldable smartphone market cautiously.
Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, with production plans underway. The tech-giant may release the device as early as 2026, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities.
Samsung to Supply Foldable Screens
Apple has not confirmed the news yet, but reports say that Samsung Display will supply the foldable screens. Samsung is already one of Apple’s long-time component partners. Other parts of the phone, such as the hinge system, are still being worked on.
Apple Waiting for Right Time to Enter Market
Apple is known for joining new product categories only when the technology is mature. This helps the company avoid problems that early versions often face. For example, Samsung’s first foldable phones had issues with screen durability and design flaws like visible creases.
Premium Product Expected
The foldable iPhone is likely to be a high-end device. Apple usually places its new products in the premium range. The company might also use advanced screen technology to reduce common foldable issues like screen lines and creases.
Foldable Market Still Small – But Growing
Foldable phones made up just 1.5% of global smartphone sales last year. Growth is slow, at about 3% each year. But younger consumers are showing strong interest. In a recent survey, 83% of people aged 18–29 in the US said they were interested in foldable devices.
Apple Could Benefit Long Term
Experts believe the foldable phone market could reach over 45 million units by 2028. Apple, which earned more than $200 billion from iPhone sales in 2024 alone, may gain even more by tapping into this niche segment.
Apple and Samsung – Rivals Who Still Work Together
Although Apple and Samsung compete in the smartphone market, they often work together on hardware. Reports say Samsung might produce up to 8 million foldable displays for Apple. This kind of collaboration may speed up innovation, offering better technology for consumers.