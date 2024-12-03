Apple Expected to Enter the Foldable Device Market in 2026

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, marking a significant milestone for the company as it enters the fast-growing foldable smartphone market. This much-awaited move has the potential to reshape the industry, with Apple's entry likely to set new standards for innovation and quality in foldable devices.

Over the past few years, the foldable smartphone market has seen steady growth, driven by companies like Huawei, Samsung and Motorola. Samsung, in particular, has been a dominant player with its Galaxy Z series and has continuously improved the foldable design and durability with each iteration. Apple's foray into the foldable device space is expected to attract even more attention, as the company is known for its meticulous approach to integrating hardware and software, providing an experience that many users are eager to try.

A new report from the DSCC highlights the difficulties that foldable smartphones are facing in the market. They just suffered their first year-on-year decline, and things are expected to get even worse. However, the report cites one reason for optimism: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. The report states, "After enjoying at least 40 per cent growth per year from 2019-2023, DSCC now believes the foldable smartphone display market will rise just 5 per cent in 2024 and fall by 4 per cent in 2025. Demand has stalled at around 22M panels. Foldable smartphone display procurement was down 38 per cent Y/Y in Q3’24 and is expected to be down Y/Y in four of the next five quarters."

The foldable device is also expected to feature robust hardware specs, including a powerful chip, high-quality cameras, and a sleek design that maintains the premium feel that Apple is known for. Additionally, the device is likely to be powered by Apple's iOS and offer a seamless experience with other Apple products and services like Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud.

When Apple's foldable iPhone launches, it may have a significant impact on the foldable smartphone market. However, relying solely on the iPhone to drive the category's success could be problematic. If the foldable market has already peaked, other smartphone makers could face challenges that Apple alone cannot solve.

While a foldable iPhone would likely increase demand for foldable devices, the real question is to what extent it can truly influence the trajectory of its competitors. Only time will tell the answer.