Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially announced that Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven suite, will launch in India this April. This marks a significant expansion of Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities in the country, as users previously had access to only a limited set of AI features, such as the Clean Up tool.

Apple’s AI Expansion in India

During Apple’s latest earnings call, Cook revealed that the rollout will support multiple languages, including a localized version of English tailored for Indian users. With this update, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in India will soon gain access to AI-powered tools such as Writing Tools, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration.

Apple sees India as a key growth market, with Cook highlighting record-breaking iPhone sales during the December quarter. The iPhone was the best-selling model in India for that period, reinforcing the nation’s status as the world’s second-largest smartphone market and a crucial region for Apple’s expansion. Apple has announced plans to open four additional retail stores in India to strengthen its presence further.

Apple Intelligence: Global Rollout and Availability

Apple Intelligence’s expansion isn’t limited to India. Cook also confirmed that the AI suite will be introduced in other languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. A localized English version will also be released in Singapore and India.

Apple’s new CFO, Kevan Parekh, highlighted India’s growing importance for the company, noting its strong performance in emerging markets. He mentioned that leading Indian companies, such as food delivery giant Zomato, have already adopted Apple devices, with thousands of Macs deployed to enhance productivity and innovation.

Apple Intelligence: Devices to Support

Apple Intelligence will only be available on the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models. Currently, Indian users do not have access to these AI features. However, those with eligible iPhones can enable Apple Intelligence by changing their regional settings.

To activate Apple Intelligence, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > General > Language & Region Select English (US) or any supported language as your primary device language

Once changed, the device will recognize and support Apple Intelligence features.

With Apple Intelligence arriving in India soon, users can expect a more advanced and intuitive AI experience across Apple devices, further enhancing productivity and communication.