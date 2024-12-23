Apple iOS 19 Rumored to Support All Current iOS 18 Devices

Apple's iOS 19 is rumoured to support every iPhone model currently running iOS 18, according to a report by the French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The source, reportedly linked to Apple, suggests the tech giant won't drop device support for the second consecutive year. If accurate, this move will benefit users of older devices, ensuring they remain functional and relevant.

These iPhone models are expected to receive the iOS 19 update:

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen and Later)

Notably, the oldest models on the list—the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, launched in September 2018—will still receive support. However, hardware limitations may prevent these devices from utilizing all new iOS 19 features.

Apple's consistent support for older iPhones reflects a user-centric approach. iOS 18 also retained compatibility with models supported by iOS 17, which had earlier dropped the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X. This trend allows users to continue using their devices without pressure to upgrade.

While iPhone users receive good news, iPad owners face a slight disappointment. According to the report, iPadOS 19 will no longer support the iPad 7 (2019), though all other devices running iPadOS 18 will remain compatible.

For those anticipating iOS 19, the first public beta is expected to debut during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. The final version will likely roll out in September 2025, aligning with Apple's typical release timeline.

Although details about iOS 19's features remain scarce, one intriguing rumour points to a more conversational Siri. The virtual assistant could adopt advanced AI capabilities, like ChatGPT, in a future iOS 19.4 update projected for March 2026.