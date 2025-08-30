Apple iPhone 17 Event Preview: Slim iPhone 17 Air, New Colours, and Big Camera Upgrades Expected

Apple has confirmed September 9, 2025, as the date for its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event, where the spotlight will once again shine on the next generation of iPhones. While performance upgrades and camera enhancements are expected as usual, this year brings an exciting twist — Apple could debut an all-new model, the iPhone 17 Air, marking the first time the company has used the “Air” branding for its smartphones. Alongside this, fresh colours, faster displays, AI-powered performance, and even AirPods Pro 3 are on the horizon. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

A Vibrant New Palette

Apple seems ready to shake up its colour strategy. The standard iPhone 17 is rumoured to arrive in black, white, steel grey, light blue, plus new green and purple shades. The Pro models may go bolder, with deep blue and fluorescent orange options making a comeback. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could feature softer pastel tones, alongside a subtle gold finish named Gardenia. Interestingly, Apple may also revert to aluminium builds on the Pro models, moving away from titanium.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Slimmest iPhone Yet

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to replace the “Plus” lineup and could become the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm in thickness. Despite its ultra-slim design, it’s expected to house a 6.6-inch display, 12GB RAM, and a single 48MP rear camera in a fresh horizontal bar design. Apple appears to be targeting users who want a stylish, lightweight iPhone without the heft of the Pro Max. However, questions remain about battery life given its compact body.

120Hz Displays for All

In a major shift, Apple may finally introduce 120Hz refresh rates across the entire iPhone 17 series. Until now, this feature was exclusive to Pro models. While the Pro lineup should retain advanced LTPO panels capable of dropping to 1Hz for Always-On Display, the standard models may offer a simpler 60Hz–120Hz adaptive switch.

Powering Ahead with A19 Chips

At the core, the iPhone 17 series will reportedly run on Apple’s new A19 processors, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The regular iPhone 17 and 17 Air could feature the A19, while the Pro models are expected to step up with the A19 Pro. This upgrade should deliver improved efficiency, better heat management, and enhanced on-device AI capabilities, aligning with Apple’s AI-first direction.

Camera Upgrades on the Pro Models

Photography enthusiasts can expect big changes with the iPhone 17 Pro series. All three rear cameras are rumoured to move to 48MP sensors, while the Pro Max may stretch optical zoom to an impressive 8x. Apple could also introduce a rectangular camera bar design and support dual video recording, enabling simultaneous front and rear camera footage. On the selfie side, every iPhone 17 model might get a 24MP front camera, a welcome boost for users.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter and Healthier

Beyond iPhones, Apple may also unveil the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3. Expected upgrades include in-ear heart rate and temperature sensors, stronger noise cancellation, improved spatial audio, and tighter iOS 26 AI integration. Some reports even suggest real-time translation features, though their polish remains to be seen.

Accessories Get a Refresh

Apple is also said to be phasing out its much-criticised FineWoven cases in favour of more durable TechWoven covers. More colourful silicone cases and new bumper designs made especially for the iPhone 17 Air are also likely.

With slimmer designs, smarter accessories, and bolder colours, Apple’s September 9 event looks poised to be one of the most exciting launches in years.