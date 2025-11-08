Apple iPhone 18 Series to Feature Major 24MP Front Camera Upgrade, Foldable Variant May Debut with Under-Screen Lens

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 series could deliver one of the biggest front camera upgrades in the company’s history. According to a new JP Morgan research note, all flagship models in the upcoming lineup will feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, significantly higher than the 18MP sensor used in the current iPhone 17 series. The report, first cited by a popular publication, indicates that Apple is doubling down on selfie performance and low-light capabilities across its flagship range.

The move marks a notable leap in Apple’s camera evolution, aiming to deliver sharper selfies, better portrait depth, and enhanced night-time clarity. The 24MP sensor is expected to be featured across the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Air 2, and Apple’s much-anticipated first foldable iPhone.

From “Center Stage” to next-gen imaging

The iPhone 17 series introduced Apple’s “Center Stage” front camera with a square-shaped sensor — a first for the company. This new sensor offered a wider field of view, helping users capture more detail in both portrait and landscape modes.

While rumours of a 24MP camera surfaced last year, the iPhone 17 lineup ultimately launched with an 18MP upgrade — still a meaningful step forward. If Apple proceeds with the 24MP sensor in the iPhone 18, it would represent one of the most substantial jumps in selfie camera resolution the iPhone has ever seen.

Foldable iPhone with under-screen camera

Perhaps the most exciting reveal from JP Morgan’s report is that Apple’s foldable iPhone, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, may feature a 24MP under-display front camera. This technology could eliminate the need for a visible notch or punch-hole, offering a seamless display design — a significant design milestone for Apple.

The foldable model, reportedly named the iPhone 18 Fold, is expected to feature a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. If realized, it could signal Apple’s official entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Budget lineup to retain 12MP camera

Not all models will share in the camera upgrade, however. Apple’s budget-friendly variants, including the upcoming iPhone 17e (2nd gen) and iPhone 18e (3rd gen), are expected to retain the 12-megapixel front camera seen in current versions. This move keeps a clear distinction between the premium and affordable segments of the iPhone range.

Possible shift in Apple’s launch schedule

In addition to camera advancements, JP Morgan’s report hints at a major shift in Apple’s iPhone release strategy. Beginning in 2026, Apple may adopt a split launch schedule, unveiling its high-end models — including the iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18 Fold — in the latter half of the year. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models could be pushed to spring 2027.

If accurate, this would mark a strategic move to extend the iPhone refresh cycle and give Apple more flexibility in managing production and innovation timelines.

With these camera and design innovations, the iPhone 18 series appear poised to redefine Apple’s front-facing imaging standards — and potentially reshape its product roadmap for years to come.