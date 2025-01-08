Apple iPhone SE 4 May Launch in April 2025 with Major Upgrades

Apple is rumoured to reintroduce its SE series with the iPhone SE 4 launch, possibly named iPhone 16e, in April 2025. According to trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman, this affordable iPhone is expected to debut alongside iOS 18.3. Apple last updated its SE lineup with the iPhone SE 3 in 2022, and the long-awaited fourth-generation SE aims to fill the gap in Apple’s budget-friendly offerings.

iPhone SE 4: Launch Timeline

Mark Gurman recently addressed rumours about the iPhone SE 4 launch. Contradicting reports suggesting a January release, he clarified that the device may arrive in April 2025 if Apple stays on schedule. The announcement may coincide with the iOS 18.3 launch.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Features and Upgrades

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to undergo a significant transformation compared to its predecessors. Apple might rebrand the device as the iPhone 16e, aligning it closer to the flagship iPhone 16 series.

Design and Display

One of the most predicted changes is a shift in design. Moving away from the iPhone 8-inspired look, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a modern aesthetic similar to the iPhone 16. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD seen in earlier models. This enhancement will offer a more immersive viewing experience with improved contrast and richer colours.

Performance and Hardware

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to include the powerful A18 chipset, matching the performance capabilities of the iPhone 16 series. An increase to 8GB of RAM (up from 4GB in the SE 3) will enable smoother multitasking and support for Apple’s latest AI and machine learning features.

Camera Enhancements

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the rumoured camera upgrades. The iPhone SE 4 may feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, identical to the iPhone 16, capable of capturing stunning photos with up to 2x zoom without losing detail. Also, a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera will enhance selfie and video call quality.

Pricing Details

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to start at $500 (approximately ₹42,700), making it slightly more expensive than the iPhone SE 3, which launched in India at ₹43,900 in 2022. Industry speculation suggests the Indian price could reach ₹49,900, accounting for regional variations.

With its modern design, enhanced performance, and competitive pricing, the iPhone SE 4 promises to be a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. Apple fans can look forward to its official announcement in the coming months.