Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro: Sustainable Design, Bigger Storage and Global Rollout

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, marking another milestone in innovation, sustainability, and user experience. Alongside cutting-edge technology, Apple reinforced its commitment to environmental responsibility through its Apple 2030 plan.

A Sustainable Step Forward

Apple 2030 is the company’s ambitious mission to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by the end of this decade. The new iPhone models reflect this commitment by tackling emissions in three primary areas: materials, electricity, and transportation.

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature 30 percent recycled content. They use 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 percent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. Manufacturing also leans on cleaner energy, with 40 percent powered by renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Durability and longevity are key design considerations. The devices are built to be both robust and repairable while maintaining Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. In line with Apple’s pledge to eliminate plastics from packaging, the new iPhones arrive in 100 percent fiber-based, recyclable paper packaging.

Pricing, Storage, and Availability

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup debuts with double the entry-level storage compared to previous generations. The iPhone 17 Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers storage up to a massive 2TB for the first time.

Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, pricing starts at $1,099 (U.S.) or $45.79 per month for the iPhone 17 Pro, and $1,199 (U.S.) or $49.95 per month for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Pre-orders begin at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 12, across more than 63 countries and regions, including the U.S., India, the UK, Japan, and Australia. The devices will hit shelves on September 19. An additional rollout in 22 more markets follows on September 26.

Upgrade Options and Trade-In Benefits

Apple continues to make upgrading easier with generous trade-in programs. Customers can receive $200 to $700 (U.S.) in credits when trading in an iPhone 13 or newer. Partnered carrier deals provide even more savings, with up to $1,100 (U.S.) in credits available, regardless of the device’s condition.

Software and Services Expansion

The iPhone 17 Pro series ships with iOS 26, rolling out as a free update on Monday, September 15. Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered assistant, will be available in beta with support for nine languages, with more to come by year’s end.

Apple is also extending free access to satellite features for an additional year for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users, provided devices were activated before September 9, 2025, in supported countries.

Accessories and AppleCare Options

Alongside the devices, Apple is introducing accessories including the TechWoven Case ($59 U.S.), Clear and Silicone Cases ($49 U.S.), and a FineWoven Wallet ($59 U.S.). Power solutions include a 40W Dynamic Power Adapter ($39 U.S.) and a new Qi2-certified MagSafe Charger starting at $39 U.S.

AppleCare+ and AppleCare One continue to provide accident, theft, and battery coverage, while iCloud+ plans start at just $0.99 U.S. per month. Purchasers of the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max also enjoy three free months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.

With its latest Pro models, Apple balances advanced features with sustainability and service, staying true to its commitment to both innovation and the planet.