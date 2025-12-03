Apple not to preload Sanchar Saathi

Apple will reportedly not comply with India's directive to pre-install the government-owned Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on its iPhones. Apple plans to convey to the government that such mandates conflict with its global policies and raise significant security vulnerabilities, sources said.

"It’s not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barrel gun," said one industry source familiar with Apple's concerns. Another source stated simply that Apple "can't do this. Period," adding that the company does not plan to go to court or take a public stand.

The move sets up a potential standoff between the tech giant and New Delhi over surveillance concerns.