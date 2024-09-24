Apple October Event 2024: All That We Expect from Apple’s New M4 Macs

Apple is preparing for another highly anticipated event this October, where the spotlight will likely fall on new Macs and iPads. If history is any indicator, this will be the fourth event Apple has held in October over the past five years. Last year’s virtual event, held on October 30, introduced the MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by the M3 series chips. While this year’s announcement is expected next month, the actual release of these new Macs might be delayed until November. Let's explore the five key changes expected in the latest M4 Macs.



1. Mac Mini Revamp

One of the most talked-about changes is the design of the Mac mini, which would be its most significant revamp in 14 years. Sources suggest that the new Mac mini will feature a smaller, more streamlined design and could eliminate traditional USB-A ports in favour of additional USB-C ports. While specific design details are still under wraps, the prospect of this redesign is generating excitement, especially since the Mac mini has remained one of Apple’s most affordable options.

2. Introduction of M4 Pro and M4 Max Chips

Apple’s M4 chip first made its appearance in the iPad Pro earlier this year, but the M4 Pro and M4 Max variants have yet to be introduced. These high-performance chips are expected to power the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Although specific technical details remain scarce, these chips are anticipated to be built using TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process technology, similar to what is found in the A18 and standard M4 chips. Each new chip generation typically delivers improvements in speed and efficiency, though the exact number of cores in the M4 Pro and Max chips hasn’t been confirmed yet.

3. Update to Magic Accessories

Rumours are swirling that Apple may refresh its Magic accessories alongside the new Macs. With the potential release of a new iMac, the company might introduce new versions of the Magic Mouse, Keyboard, and Trackpad. Due to new European Union regulations requiring the USB-C, Apple could be planning to phase out the Lightning connector for these devices. This transition would align Apple's desktop accessories with its updated port standards.

4. Increased RAM as Standard

Apple is expected to increase the base RAM in its entry-level M4 Macs to 16GB. This upgrade will likely affect the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the updated Mac mini and iMac models. For nearly a decade, Apple’s base models have shipped with 8GB of RAM, but with software and applications growing more demanding, this shift to 16GB aligns with the evolving needs of its user base.

5. Space Black Colour for Base MacBook Pro

Apple’s coveted Space Black colour option is currently reserved for higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. The base model, however, is only available in Space Gray. This difference in availability may have been the result of production timing rather than a deliberate marketing decision. The M3 MacBook Pro shipped with macOS Ventura instead of macOS Sonoma, suggesting it was ready earlier than its higher-end counterparts. As Apple prepares to release its M4 MacBook Pro, there's hope that the Space Black colour option will extend to the entry-level models, bringing a more cohesive look across the product lineup.

With these exciting updates, Apple's upcoming M4 Macs are poised to deliver enhanced performance, greater memory, fresh designs, and more modern accessories, making the October event one to watch.