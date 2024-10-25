Apple has confirmed it will reveal its next generation of Macs featuring the M4 series chipset starting next week. Instead of a traditional October event, Apple’s unveiling will take place through a series of press releases, as teased by Apple’s marketing VP, Greg Joswiak, on X. Joswiak posted, “Exciting week of announcements, starting on Monday morning,” alongside the hint to “Mac your calendars!” Here’s a look at what Apple has planned.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Apple October Event: Launch Details and Expectations

On Monday, October 28, Apple will announce updates across its Mac lineup with the much-anticipated M4 series. In addition to online releases, an exclusive in-person event for media and creators will take place on October 30 in Los Angeles. This hands-on experience promises insights into the M4-powered devices in an interactive setting.

Apple October Event: Expected Devices in the M4 Series

M4 MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro lineup will reportedly feature 14-inch models powered by Apple’s M4 chip, 16GB RAM, and multiple Thunderbolt ports. Apple may also introduce higher-tier 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros equipped with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, focusing on professional users who need substantial processing power for demanding tasks.

M4 iMac

Apple’s iMac is also due for a refresh, and it is expected to be a 24-inch model with slight design improvements. The device will reportedly feature the M4 chip and 16GB RAM, making it an efficient choice for users looking for a high-performing all-in-one desktop. New accessories, including the updated Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, are also expected to accompany the iMac release.

M4 Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is rumoured to receive its most significant update yet, both in design and internal upgrades. The refreshed model will likely be more compact and lightweight, powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. This new model could cater to users seeking a powerful, space-saving desktop solution with enhanced connectivity and processing capabilities. With a full lineup of M4-powered Macs on the horizon, next week’s announcements promise to deliver exciting upgrades for Apple’s ecosystem.