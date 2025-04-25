  • Menu
Apple Plans to Shift U.S. iPhone Assembly to India by 2026 in Major Manufacturing Move

Highlights

Apple may move full iPhone assembly for the U.S. market to India by next year, as it ramps up local production and reduces reliance on China.

Apple is planning to move the entire assembly of iPhones sold in the U.S. to India. This could happen as early as next year.

It’s a big change in Apple’s global manufacturing plan. The company wants to reduce its dependence on China.

Why Apple Is Considering the Move

The final decision depends on:

  • How fast can India strengthen its supply chain
  • What happens in U.S.–China trade talks

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Apple to move away from China. He confirmed that tariff discussions with China are still going on.

India’s Manufacturing Is Growing Fast

Apple’s partners are already boosting production in India. Foxconn’s Bengaluru plant will start operations this month. It may make up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity. 70% of Apple’s India exports come from this supply chain.

Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu unit alone contributes almost 50% of exports. Export numbers have increased by over 40% compared to last year.

India’s Role in Apple’s Future

In the past year:

India made iPhones worth $22 billion and now makes 20% of all iPhones globally.

Apple’s Popularity has been on the rise in India. In the first quarter of 2025:

Over 3 million iPhones were sold in India — a new record.

Sales are rising due to No-cost EMI offers, Cashback deals, and Online discounts.

Experts say Apple may grow by 10–15% annually in India this year.


